Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Kiowa Avenue business on Nov. 29 after receiving reports that one employee brandished a knife at his coworker.
According to police, Christopher M. Hernandez, 19, of Havasu, said his coworker attacked him during an argument. Hernandez allegedly told police he drew a multi-tool knife from his pocket, but threw it to the ground when the victim fled. Witnesses at the scene did not corroborate Hernandez’ statement, and alleged that Hernandez instigated the confrontation.
Hernandez was arrested at the scene on one felony count of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
