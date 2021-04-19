A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced last week in a case involving thousands of images and videos containing child pornography allegedly found on a thumb drive in his home.
Under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, 69-year-old John C. Graves pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle approved the deal, and sentenced Graves last week to 8.5 years in prison, with 31 days’ credit for time served at the Mohave County Jail. Upon Graves’ release from prison, he will remain under probation for the remainder of his life.
The case against Graves began in May, when investigators from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force allegedly learned that 35 images flagged as child pornography were downloaded at a Havasu location. According to police, Lake Havasu City detectives traced the recipient of those images to Graves’ home address, and served a search warrant at Graves’ home.
During the search, detectives allegedly found a thumb drive in Graves’ residence containing more than 21,000 image files, and 750 video files. According to investigators, almost all of those files contained child pornography.
Graves remained free from custody as police continued their investigation into the case. Graves was initially indicted in November on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, until his plea was submitted in Mohave Superior Court last month.
Graves’ wife of almost 50 years filed for a dissolution of their marriage in January.
As of Monday morning, Graves remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will await transportation to an Arizona state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.