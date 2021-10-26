A Lake Havasu City man previously convicted on charges of manslaughter has been released from custody, as he awaits trial on accusations that he slashed two victims during an altercation earlier this year.
Jonathan Kroll, 33, was released from Mohave County Jail on $1,500 bond, which was posted Oct. 20. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court Monday for a status conference in his case.
Kroll was arrested in August on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, unlawful flight from law enforcement and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
According to police, the attacks took place early Aug. 29, at the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive. Police say Kroll slashed two victims with a box cutter before fleeing the scene in a vehicle as officers arrived. Police pursued Kroll, who allegedly fled from officers until his vehicle rolled and came to a stop. According to the police report, Kroll attempted to flee the accident on foot, but was apprehended after a brief chase.
Both alleged victims suffered only minor injuries, and Kroll was arraigned in Mohave Superior Court on Sept. 6.
This year’s incident was Kroll’s second arrest in reference to assault with a bladed weapon. In 2013, Kroll was arrested in Havasu on charges of second-degree murder after police say he fatally stabbed victim Brandon Bonnett, who was dating Kroll’s sister at the time. According to initial reports by police, the incident took place in front of as many as nine witnesses, and prompted a citywide search for Kroll immediately after Bonnett’s death.
Kroll later surrendered himself to police, and pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter in 2014. Kroll was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released from prison last year on parole.
As of Tuesday, it was unknown whether Kroll still resided in Lake Havasu City.
