A Lake Havasu City man will remain in custody as he awaits trial on charges of second-degree murder, after calls for his release this month by his attorney.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since July after the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. According to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, who petitioned the court for Beckwith’s release this month, prosecutors’ inability to provide witnesses for interview as of this week has created an unreasonable delay in Beckwith’s criminal proceedings. Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho denied Ashley’s request late Thursday afternoon.
According to court records, Ashley’s complaint against the Mohave County Attorney’s Office was filed in reference to his charges of second-degree murder (filed July 10, 2021), but not in separate cases against Beckwith including charges of possession of a stolen weapon (filed the same day) and additional Oct. 6 charges of aggravated assault against a corrections employee. With no change in the circumstances of those latter two cases, Camacho ruled that Beckwith’s custody status would remain unchanged this week.
Ashley’s request prompted letters of concern from friends and family of the victim to Camacho, pleading for Camacho to keep Beckwith in custody on Thursday.
Petetan’s aunt, Tiffany Polcyn, submitted her letter to the court on Nov. 15.
“Our family was torn apart in the blink of an eye because of (Beckwith’s) decision to pull the trigger and take my nephew’s life,” Polcyn said. “What’s to stop him from doing this to another family. No one deserves to feel this type of pain, nor should we, or this community. We live on the edge with (Beckwith) in our society.”
The victim’s mother, Nicole Polcyn, also argued against Beckwith’s release.
“I worry for (Petetan’s) friends, who have received threats from Carter and his friends even while (Beckwith) is behind bars,” Nicole Polcyn said. “I worry for our community and the unknown if (Beckwith) were to be released.”
The case began in the early morning of July 10, when Beckwith and Petetan encountered each other at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue.
According to statements by Ashley earlier this year, Petetan and associate Andres Aguilar - who is himself in custody this month on weapons-related charges - may have planned a confrontation with Beckwith at the scene.
During that confrontation, police say Beckwith produced a firearm and shot the victim once, leaving Petetan fatally wounded at the scene. Beckwith then allegedly fled before officers’ arrival.
Later that morning, Beckwith was reportedly found asleep in his vehicle by police officers in the town of Parker. According to investigators, Beckwith was found in possession of two firearms, including the alleged murder weapon. Both of those weapons have been identified by investigators as stolen.
According to initial statements by police, Beckwith may have intended to flee to California after the shooting took place, before he was taken into custody in Parker.
As of Friday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Beckwith’s next court appearance is scheduled to take place at a Dec. 8 final management conference in Mohave Superior Court. He is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 23.
