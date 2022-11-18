Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City man will remain in custody as he awaits trial on charges of second-degree murder, after calls for his release this month by his attorney.

Carter R. Beckwith, 19, has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since July after the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. According to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, who petitioned the court for Beckwith’s release this month, prosecutors’ inability to provide witnesses for interview as of this week has created an unreasonable delay in Beckwith’s criminal proceedings. Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho denied Ashley’s request late Thursday afternoon.

