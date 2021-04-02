Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an Acoma Boulevard address last month after receiving reports of a suspicious person. According to police, Joshua J. Blazinski, 29, was found and detained at the scene.
Police say Blazinski matched descriptions of a man seen knocking on the doors of a nearby hotel on March 14. Blazinski allegedly had his hands in his pockets when officers spoke to him. When he pulled his hands from his pockets, the police report said, several prescription pills fell out.
Officers took Blazinski into custody at the scene. According to the police report, Blazinski said he was searching for a friend who was staying at the hotel. During a search, officers allegedly found several small plastic bags containing a collective 44 suspected narcotic pills. Officers also allegedly found pieces of burnt tinfoil in Blazinski’s pockets, allegedly consistent with efforts to burn and smoke prescription medication.
Blazinski was previously known to officers, having been arrested two days prior on unrelated charges of possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Mesquite Avenue.
He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation, and ultimately transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. Blazinski has been charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.