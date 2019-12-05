A Lake Havasu City resident was reported deceased after a traffic accident in Needles Wednesday afternoon.
The accident was reported after 4 p.m., when a 1992 Jeep Cherokee was found overturned on the side of I-40, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office. The victim, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Blake W. Ingraham by California Highway Patrol officials, was found dead at the scene.
Investigators say Ingraham was traveling west on I-40 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the highway’s center divider and left the roadway before rolling onto its roof. The accident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
