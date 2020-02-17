A Lake Havasu City man was taken into custody Wednesday after witnesses allegedly reported him shouting and running in the area of London Bridge Road.
According to the reporting party, 29-year-old Dennis I. Altamirano was acting under the influence of methamphetamines when he raced across State Route 95. He had not slept in days, the witness allegedly reported to dispatchers, and could be combative with officers when they arrived. Altamirano was wanted on a 2016 warrant out of Lake Havasu City on charges of failure to comply with a court order.
Officers soon found Altamirano, who was allegedly attempting to hide behind a Dumpster at a Lake Havasu Avenue donut shop. According to the report, an officer chambered a bean bag into a less-than-lethal shotgun, and ordered Altamirano to surrender.
Altamirano complied with officers’ demands, the report said, and he was taken into custody at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.