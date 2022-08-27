A Lake Havasu City man who allegedly engaged in an armed standoff with police is now requesting a new attorney in the case.
Jason Boon, 48, has awaited trial since early April, after prosecutors say he fired a weapon in the direction of officers responding to his home on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. But according to statements by Boon in an Aug. 19 court filing, Boon may only have spoken with his attorney once in the nearly four months since his arrest.
“It’s hard to know what’s going on in my case when there’s no communication,” Boon said. “I would like to ask for someone new to represent me.”
The case began April 4, when neighbors of Boon reported that he erected bed sheets surrounding his home, each scrawled with allegedly threatening messages toward neighbors. Boon reportedly indicated that he would engage with police officers if confronted at his home.
Earlier that day, Boon was also accused of violating a court order when he allegedly contacted a protected party in reference to an existing restraining order. Police arrived at Boon’s home at about 9 p.m., where Boon allegedly fired a gun in the direction of responding officers. Officers returned fire, and Boon was wounded in the exchange before barricading himself in his home.
Officers that evening closed off entrance to the neighborhood, and Boon’s home was surrounded by law enforcement officials. A four-hour standoff with officers followed, before Boon surrendered himself into police custody. Boon has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within Lake Havasu City limits.
Boon appeared in court last Monday, where records show that he declined a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. The agreement would have resulted in Boon pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, with sentencing to be determined by the court, with all other charges dismissed.
According to court records, a decision would be made on Boon’s request for a new attorney at an Aug. 26 hearing. The court’s decision was not publicly in courthouse records available as of Friday evening.
