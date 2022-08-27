Jason Boon

A Lake Havasu City man who allegedly engaged in an armed standoff with police is now requesting a new attorney in the case.

Jason Boon, 48, has awaited trial since early April, after prosecutors say he fired a weapon in the direction of officers responding to his home on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. But according to statements by Boon in an Aug. 19 court filing, Boon may only have spoken with his attorney once in the nearly four months since his arrest.

