A Lake Havasu City man will stand trial on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, despite questions raised earlier this year as to his mental competence.
The case against 29-year-old Edward Decker began more than two years ago, when a student at a Havasu elementary school reported that a friend may have been sexually molested by the defendant. According to police, the student described a recent sleepover where Decker was present, and said that he behaved strangely toward them. The victim allegedly confided to the reporting party that Decker had inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2019.
Officers spoke to the victim after receiving the initial report, who allegedly confirmed statements given to the reporting party. According to police, the alleged abuse had been taking place since the victim was 9 years old.
Decker was arrested in February after he failed to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for his arraignment in the case. He remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
In May, defense attorney Jacob Baldridge, of Kingman, requested a mental health evaluation to determine whether Decker may be competent to participate in his defense. Although one mental health expert doubted Decker’s competence, two others have held that Decker may be mentally capable of standing trial in the case.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert ruled on Sept. 2 that Decker was fit to stand trial. Decker is next scheduled to appear in court for a status conference in his case.
