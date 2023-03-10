Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A local judge on Friday ordered a 10.5-year prison term for one Lake Havasu City teenager who shot and killed another in July, 2021. Judge Doug Camacho sentenced Carter Beckwith, 20, for the death of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan in the backyard during a house party at 2387 Alpine Lane.

The trial jury declined to convict Beckwith of second-degree murder, instead finding him guilty of manslaughter. His attorney Jaimye Ashley maintains that Beckwith acted in self-defense and fled because he was a confused and scared kid, 18 at the time of the shooting.

