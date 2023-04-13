Ralph Jones

Ralph Jones

A Lake Havasu City man who constructed and detonated explosives hung his head as a Mohave County Superior Court Judge belittled his defense and ordered a lengthy period of incarceration at the Arizona Department of Corrections.

A trial jury in March convicted Ralph Jones, 60, of two counts each of misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct with a weapon for detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) at a commercial property at 5601 Highway 95. Speaking from the Adult Detention Center and appearing by zoom for the Thursday sentencing hearing, Jones said he was just having some Fourth of July fun.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.