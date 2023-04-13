A Lake Havasu City man who constructed and detonated explosives hung his head as a Mohave County Superior Court Judge belittled his defense and ordered a lengthy period of incarceration at the Arizona Department of Corrections.
A trial jury in March convicted Ralph Jones, 60, of two counts each of misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct with a weapon for detonating Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) at a commercial property at 5601 Highway 95. Speaking from the Adult Detention Center and appearing by zoom for the Thursday sentencing hearing, Jones said he was just having some Fourth of July fun.
“This was the 4th of July. No one was hurt,” Jones told the Court. “It was just a celebration.”
Deputy Mohave County attorney Cameron Patt said playing with explosives in public shouldn’t be taken lightly. ``The defendant was detonating IED’s in the Walmart parking lot,” Patt said.
Judge Rick Lambert noted two misconduct convictions involve activity in late June, 2022 and two more occurred between July 17th and 20, 2022. “He certainly was constructing and exploding the IED’s well past the 4th of July,” Lambert said.
The Judge agreed that nobody was hurt, but said he could not accept defense attorney Allison Shoke’s argument that there was no malicious intent by Jones.
Lambert said marbles and metal shavings were discovered in the area where Jones assembled the IED’s. He said no such materials were loaded into the IED’s exploded in the Walmart parking lot, but he said their mere presence in his possession was a concern given evidence that Jones was making “bigger and bigger” devices with increased explosive capacity.
“The Court cannot rule out malicious intent,” Lambert said.
Jones was also convicted of possession of narcotic drugs (fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia for seizures that occurred at his London Bridge Road residence following his arrest for the detonation activity.
Judge Lambert imposed a 17-year prison term.
