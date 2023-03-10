A man accused of firing rounds during an extended barricade ordeal with Lake Havasu City police will spend more than a decade at the Arizona Department of Corrections. A 13-year prison term was ordered during a Thursday sentencing hearing for Jason Boon, 49.
Boon was convicted at trial last month in Kingman of four aggravated assault counts and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Prosecutor Cameron Patt told the jury that Boon fired his weapon at least 3 times within his duplex during the 5-hour standoff at 3365 Mockingbird Lane.
Boon suffered a minor injury when grazed by officer gunfire, but no one else was hurt in the incident. Police responded after a friend reported that Boon indicated he was planning to try to commit suicide by cop.
Patt told jurors that a woman who conducted a welfare check prior to police involvement reported that Boon was ranting erratically, while claiming that people were watching him and that the television was talking to him. The defendant’s mental health issues were cited again during the sentencing hearing, as they were during trial.
Judge Doug Camacho ordered ten-year sentences for each of the officers who were endangered by Boon, but ordered that they be served concurrent to one another. He tacked on three years more for the weapons offense.
