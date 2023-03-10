Jason Boon

Jason Boon

A man accused of firing rounds during an extended barricade ordeal with Lake Havasu City police will spend more than a decade at the Arizona Department of Corrections. A 13-year prison term was ordered during a Thursday sentencing hearing for Jason Boon, 49.

Boon was convicted at trial last month in Kingman of four aggravated assault counts and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Prosecutor Cameron Patt told the jury that Boon fired his weapon at least 3 times within his duplex during the 5-hour standoff at 3365 Mockingbird Lane.

