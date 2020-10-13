A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to charges of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.
Peter A. Stanley, 37, will serve 18 years in prison without the possibility of early release after his Thursday sentencing hearing. Stanley was initially charged in April with four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, after his alleged victim reported incidents of sexual abuse that took place over the course of eight years. Now a teenager, the victim told police the abuse had taken place since she was 5 years old.
According to police, the victim never spoke of the alleged abuse until earlier this year, when she confided in a friend. The victim later gave her statement to police, and investigators contacted Stanley in April.
Detectives asked Stanley to come to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, where they explained to Stanley the accusation made against him. According to the police report, Stanley declined to speak to detectives about the case without the presence of an attorney.
Stanley remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Tuesday morning, where he awaited transportation to an Arizona state prison facility to begin his sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.