A Lake Havasu City man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for his role in the near-fatal shooting of a television personality’s son.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe issued his ruling Monday in the sentencing of 22-year-old Garrett Wilder, who was convicted in October of drive-by shooting. The victim, 23-year-old California resident Garrett Dotson, was the son of A&E Network’s “Storage Wars” host Don Dotson.
According to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, it was a case unlike any he’d encountered in almost three decades of practicing law.
“The judge found that there was an aggravating factor in the form of physical, emotional and financial harm to the victim,” Amann said Monday evening. “He found that there were mitigating factors, including the fact that Wilder had no criminal history, and he had tremendous support from his family. (Sipe) found that the aggravating factor outweighed those two facts.”
According to Amann, two of Wilder’s friends and family addressed the judge prior to sentencing, as did the victim. Amann also said that two members of the jury that convicted wilder appeared at his Monday sentencing hearing, in support of the defendant.
“This was an extremely unusual case,” Amann said. “I’ve been an attorney for 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”
How it started
The case began last September, when Wilder was driving in the 2100 block of Injo Drive with his girlfriend, who was sleeping in the passenger side of his vehicle.
According to Dotson’s statements to police, Wilder shouted antagonizing statements toward Dotson and his companion, identified in court records as Mauro Owens, who were standing in front of their rented residence. When Dotson and Owens approached to confront Wilder, Dotson told police that Wilder fired a handgun from the vehicle’s window. According to Dotson’s and Owens’ alleged statements, they were standing several years away from Wilder’s vehicle when the shot was fired.
The bullet struck Dotson’s abdomen, and Wilder left the scene before emergency first responders arrived. Dotson was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, before being flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. According to statements by Dotson earlier this year, medical costs resulting from the incident amounted to more than $300,000 - and the bullet still remained in his body.
Law enforcement requested information from the Lake Havasu City Public to apprehend the shooter. One day later, Wilder’s girlfriend reported his involvement to authorities.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives traveled to Wilder’s Winterhaven Drive residence, where he was taken into custody. A handgun was found in his home, and a bullet casing was found inside of a vehicle parked in his driveway.
According to Amann’s defense, Wilder was driving at the location when he saw Dotson and Owens involved in an altercation. Both men appeared to be intoxicated, Amann said, and Wilder offered assistance. According to Amann, Dotson and Owens approached Wilder’s vehicle in an aggressive manner, and Dotson may have kicked Wilder’s vehicle before the two men attempted to pull the vehicle’s door open and possibly pull Wilder out. It was then, Amann said, that Wilder fired the nearly-fatal round from his weapon.
Police said that under questioning, Wilder was unable to explain the lack of blood spatter on his vehicle, which would indicate the shot had been fired at close range.
But according to Amann, Dotson left something else on the door of Wilder’s vehicle: A Gucci shoe print, and a dent caused by the vehicle having been kicked.
A jury uncertain
Amann filed two motions last month in an effort to either overturn Wilder’s conviction, or to grant Wilder a new trial. According to Amann’s motions, 10 members of Wilder’s jury found that Wilder acted in self-defense at the time of the shooting.
The jury was prepared to acquit Wilder on all of the counts against him, including charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon, three counts of aggravated assault and the charge of drive-by shooting.
According to Amann, however, the jury’s forewoman convinced her peers to convict Wilder on the count of drive-by shooting, believing the offense would bear the least-severe punishment. According to Amann, she told her fellow jurors that she believed Wilder had behaved irresponsibly with his weapon.
The forewoman, however, was mistaken. The penalty for drive-by shooting is a sentencing range of 7-20 years in prison. The sentencing range for aggravated assault is 5-15 years in prison.
Amann said afterward that he was told after the trial by several members of Wilder’s jury that they would not have convicted him of the offense at all, if they had known.
What comes next
According to Amann, Wilder is already planning to file an appeal in the case for a new trial.
“The judge said there were significant issues that would be addressed in an appeal,” Amann said Monday. “We’re still hopeful for a positive outcome, and (Wilder) has a very positive attitude about his prospects on appeal.”
As of Monday evening, Wilder remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
