A 10-year prison term was ordered Friday for a Lake Havasu City man who endangered numerous citizens but injured no one in a volley of gunfire during the Memorial Day holiday weekend last year.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert sentenced Andres Aguilar, 21, who previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into a structure.
Lake Havasu City police said an altercation that began in the lower parking lot at London Bridge Beach at 1420 N. McCulloch Blvd on May 30, 2022 transitioned and escalated in the upper parking lot where Aguilar fired five or six shots from a handgun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by five people. No one was struck by the gunfire but one of the bullets penetrated the trunk of the vehicle, lodging in a rear passenger seat.
Several bullets that missed the vehicle struck a popular restaurant, crowded with holiday customer traffic.
“Thank God no one was killed either in the car or the Javelina Cantina,” Judge Lambert said. “That restaurant was filled with patrons.”
Aguilar told Judge Lambert he has faith in the justice system.
“I’d just like to take time to thank the Court for its patience,” Aguilar said. “I put my trust in you and I’m ready for the consequences you’re about to give me.”
Judge Lambert rejected defense counsel argument to impose concurrent punishment for the two convictions. Lambert said the assault and firearm discharge convictions were distinctly separate offenses as he stacked two five-year terms to get to the decade sentence.
