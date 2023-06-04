Defense attorney Richard Gaxiola said a Lake Havasu city man’s life spiraled out of control when his wife took their three kids and left him in Jan. Gaxiola spoke on behalf or Cory Marks who was sentenced after pleading guilty in separate criminal cases during a Friday hearing in Kingman.
Marks, 37, was convicted of aggravated harassment for violating an order of protection with a restricted communication to his wife on Feb. 13. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement for a Feb. 16 incident in the deal that dismissed other assault, harassment and escape charges.
Gaxiola called Marks a successful businessman who enjoys strong community and family support who suffered a meltdown during a separation compounded by alcohol abuse and mental health issues. “This appears to be a true anomaly in Mr. Marks’ behavior,” Gaxiola told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
“I’m deeply apologetic for my actions,” Marks told the Court. He expressed regret for his encounter with local law enforcement authorities and for emotional distress imposed upon his wife and their children.
Judge Lambert expressed concern about details of the police chase that occurred when officers located him occupying his mother’s Hummer spotted on a dirt lot.
“It’s one of the worse unlawful pursuit cases I’ve read,” judge Lambert said. He noted that officers were trying to contact him about the harassment matter when Marks ignored commands from the public address system of a SWAT vehicle he described as a Bearcat.
Lambert said a 14-minute negotiation followed before Marks jumped in the front seat and reversed the vehicle to gain clearance, resulting in a half-mile pursuit before the Hummer was twice disabled by deliberate rams from the Bearcat at two highway 95 locations before the ordeal ended in the vicinity of Swanson Avenue.
Gaxiola called for leniency given progress Marks is achieving with anger management and substance abuse guidance.
“I have concerns about the safety of the community, but I also recognize the defendant has made efforts to get help and counseling,” Lambert said.
Lambert placed Marks on probation for three years and imposed a 45-day jail sentence, crediting the defendant for 26 days previously served in custody. Lambert directed Marks to report to the Adult Detention Center in Kingman by July 2 to begin serving 19 more days in jail.
