A Lake Havasu City man who possessed nearly 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills when arrested twice within five months will be transported to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Judge Billy Sipe on Friday ordered a 2.5-year prison sentence for Cameron Mackey, 31.
A three-year probation will follow for Mackey, who entered a plea agreement to resolve separate criminal cases short of trial. Mackey pleaded guilty in both cases to a reduced charge of attempted possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
Possession of dangerous drugs, misconduct involving weapons and other charges are dismissed.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout said officers found about 400 illegal pills when Mackey was the subject of a Dec., 2021 traffic stop in Lake Havasu City. She said Mackey possessed another 574 fentanyl-laced pills that officers discovered when they found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Anacapa Dr. in April, 2022.
