Having sex with a teenager brings extensive incarceration for a Lake Havasu City man. Judge Billy Sipe imposed a 15-year prison term for Neal Ferrara, 25, during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman.
Ferrara was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor during a jury trial completed June 14 in Kingman. Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout told the jury that Ferrara and the 14-year-old girl were engaged in sexual intercourse when a civilian witnessed the activity in Oct., 2021 after entering the business where the defendant and victim worked in the 1400 block of Dover Ave.
The victim’s grandfather told Judge Billy Sipe during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that the girl had a tough childhood, poor parents and that he’d done his best to raise her.
Claerhout said Ferrara was aware of the teen’s family difficulties and exploited her emotional instability for his personal gain. ``He preyed upon that and he very much took advantage of her,” she said.
The grandfather expressed some sense of sympathy for Ferrara and his supporters.
“I feel really bad for the defendant and his family he said,” indicating the case victim isn’t without blame. “Sadly, my granddaughter was probably more than a willing participant.”
“It doesn’t matter if she’s a willing participant,” said Judge Sipe. “There are many stop signs that are put up in our society. One of those stops signs is that if you’re an adult you can’t have sexual intercourse with a minor...You ran a very significant stop sign in our criminal justice system.”
Ferrara faced a 13–20-year prison range before the hearing began. Judge Sipe credited the defendant for a strong showing of support from friends and family.
Sipe said there are strong indications that Ferrara is a ``decent human being” but that strong punishment is in order when a 23-year-old man has sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Sipe ordered that Ferrara must comply with lifelong sex offender registration protocols once released from prison.
