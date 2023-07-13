Neal Ferrara

Having sex with a teenager brings extensive incarceration for a Lake Havasu City man. Judge Billy Sipe imposed a 15-year prison term for Neal Ferrara, 25, during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman.

Ferrara was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor during a jury trial completed June 14 in Kingman. Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout told the jury that Ferrara and the 14-year-old girl were engaged in sexual intercourse when a civilian witnessed the activity in Oct., 2021 after entering the business where the defendant and victim worked in the 1400 block of Dover Ave.

