A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after the release of a Snapchat video in which police say he fired a handgun from the window of his car, in a residential area.
Police responded to a Havasu residence at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, after receiving reports from a witness who allegedly saw the video. According to the witness, 18-year-old Clayton T. Cissell posted the footage about an hour earlier from the area of Bison Boulevard. The video allegedly showed Cissell in the passenger’s seat of a moving vehicle, as the driver drank from an open can of alcohol. Cissell and the driver, who has not yet been identified, began to rap along to a song that played on the radio, before Cissell allegedly opened the vehicle’s passenger-side window and pointed a black Glock 17 toward a residential area in the vicinity of Jamaica Boulevard. Cissell fired twice, the report said, followed by laughter on the recording from both of the vehicle’s occupants.
After interviewing the witness, officers received reports of a nearby hit-and-run accident, and responded to assist other officers at the scene. The vehicle allegedly occupied by Cissell was found at the scene, and its driver was arrested on charges of DUI. According to police, however, Cissell reportedly fled from the area in a blue Nissan car toward El Dorado Avenue.
Officers traveled to Cissell’s home address, where they allegedly found the garage open and a blue Nissan parked inside, with grocery bags resting on its roof. Cissell was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. According to the report, Cissell was serving probation for a previous DUI conviction at the time of his arrest.
Officers searched the Nissan in Cissell’s garage, and allegedly found a loaded Glock 17 handgun inside a backpack, as well as several beer cans.
At the jail, Cissell declined to speak to officers without the presence of an attorney.
Officers questioned the driver in the shooting incident, who allegedly identified Cissell as his passenger. According to the report, the driver told police he did not recall the incident in its entirety. The driver allegedly told officers Cissell showed him the gun several days prior, but did not know where Cissell obtained the weapon.
During his interview with police, the driver allegedly said he told Cissell not to fire the gun while they were driving, as they were both serving probation and he wanted to avoid trouble with law enforcement. When the shots were fired, the driver laughed at first, he allegedly told police, but later chastised Cissell for the act.
Cissell has been charged with felony counts of discharging a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct with a weapon; and misdemeanor counts of carrying a weapon while underage and underage consumption of alcohol.
A test of Cissell’s breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.242%.
