A Lake Havasu City man is dead after a shooting incident Thursday evening on the 3400 block of Big Chief Drive.
Officers were called to the location after the shooting took place, where residents Thane Stanley, 28, and Richard Sikkenga, 56, were reportedly involved in a fight at the location. During the altercation, police say Sikkenga produced a handgun and shot Stanley.
Sikkenga contacted Havasu emergency dispatchers after the shooting took place, the report said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but were ultimately unsuccessful.
According to investigators, Sikkenga has said the shooting was an act of self-defense. Arizona Supreme Court records show that Stanley was arrested three times in as many years on charges including disorderly conduct by fighting, assault, and intentionally placing a person in fear of imminent physical injury.
Supreme Court records did not appear to show that Sikkenga has ever received a citation or had been arrested in the state of Arizona as of Friday.
As of this weekend, the shooting incident remained under investigation.
On Friday afternoon, witnesses in the neighborhood indicated that two of the home’s occupants were transported from the scene by police. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, no arrests have yet been made.
