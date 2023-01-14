A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempted murder is scheduled to appear in court next week for a status conference in his case.
Jason J. Fontes, 44, is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Tuesday, as he awaits trial on multiple felony counts including attempted murder, aggravated assault per domestic violence, child abuse and disorderly conduct, in reference to a shooting incident that was reported Oct. 20 on the 1100 block of Catalina Drive.
Fontes was accused of intentionally attempting to cause the death of the victim in that incident, under circumstances that may have caused harm to a child at the scene.
According to court records, Fontes directly requested a bond-reduction hearing be scheduled by Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle, citing a lack of accessibility to his attorney in the case in a Dec. 11 correspondence with the court.
Court records show that Fontes was previously represented by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann. On Jan. 12, Public Defender Jon Gillenwater appeared in Mohave Superior Court on Fontes’ behalf.
According to court records, Fontes was the subject of numerous orders of protection by his ex-spouse, from whom he was divorced in 2013. The most recent of those orders was issued in 2017.
As of Friday, Fontes remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $100,000 bond.
