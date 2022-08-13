A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for a felony after fleeing from police.
According to the police report on Aug. 6 at 2:21 a.m., a Havasu officer saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the London Bridge Resort parking lot, nearly hitting a parked car. The vehicle turned onto McCulloch Boulevard, the report says, and police turned on their emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle.
The report says the vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Altima registered to Hector Reina, turned south on to Lake Havasu Avenue and stopped at the left turn light on to Swanson Avenue. When the light turned green the Nissan turned on to Swanson Avenue, police say, and continued to ignore police calls to pull over. The report says Reina, who was found to be the driver, turned northbound onto Riviera Drive and drove straight through McCulloch Boulevard and Mesquite Avenue.
According to the report Reina eventually pulled into an apartment parking lot and attempted to flee on foot before police tackled him to the ground. Reina was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on a felony charge of unlawful flight.
