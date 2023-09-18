A Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery this summer has pleaded guilty, under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, accepted the agreement at a change-of-plea hearing Friday in Mohave Superior Court. Under the agreement, Blanchard has pleaded guilty to one felony count of armed robbery as a non-dangerous offense. In exchange for his plea, Blanchard will be eligible for a sentence of probation. Blanchard may also face a maximum one year in jail, at the court’s discretion.
The case began July 15, when police say Blanchard entered a McCulloch Boulevard Check Into Cash location, and robbed the business with a handgun in his possession.
According to alleged witness statements, Blanchard entered the business multiple times prior to the incident while wearing an N95 medical face mask. Security footage allegedly showed that Blanchard entered the business with his mask pulled down on at least one of those locations, prior to the alleged robbery.
Police say that Blanchard entered the location at about 1 p.m. July 15, and pulled a handgun about halfway out of his pocket before demanding money from the clerk’s register. According to initial reports, Blanchard took $2,080 from the business before fleeing the scene in a white pickup truck.
Police used video surveillance footage to begin their search for the suspect, and ultimately located Blanchard at about 6:30 p.m. that day near the intersection of South Palo Verde Avenue and Acoma Boulevard. According to attorneys in the case, police found a BB gun which had been painted black on the floorboard of Blanchard’s vehicle.
As of Wednesday, Blanchard remained in custody at Mohave County Jail. He is scheduled to appear Oct. 16 for judgment and sentencing in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.