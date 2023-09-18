Jacob Blanchard

Jacob Blanchard

A Lake Havasu City man accused of armed robbery this summer has pleaded guilty, under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.

Jacob S. Blanchard, 33, accepted the agreement at a change-of-plea hearing Friday in Mohave Superior Court. Under the agreement, Blanchard has pleaded guilty to one felony count of armed robbery as a non-dangerous offense. In exchange for his plea, Blanchard will be eligible for a sentence of probation. Blanchard may also face a maximum one year in jail, at the court’s discretion.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.