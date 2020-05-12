A Lake Havasu City man will avoid a lifetime of incarceration after accepting a plea deal with Mohave County prosecutors.
Police say 27-year-old Larry G. Henderson uploaded almost two dozen files containing suspected child pornography onto the Internet last year. He is now scheduled to appear in June for judgment and sentencing in Mohave Superior Court.
According to the report, The Lake Havasu City Police Department began its investigation in September, after officers were informed by the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a user – later identified by police as Henderson – uploaded 23 images flagged as child pornography to the Internet. According to investigators, the graphic images featured both nudity and depictions of abuse against children. Police say that at least one of those images featured a banner that read: “Pedo Pride.”
Investigators were provided with a list of several IP addresses from which the images were uploaded, and obtained a search warrant to retrieve internet and email subscription information to identify the alleged sender. By late October, police matched that identifying information to Henderson’s Whirlwind Lane residence, the report said.
Detectives mounted their case against Henderson, and according to police, Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis authorized a warrant to search Henderson’s home on Dec. 19. Police were informed when they arrived that Henderson was away from the residence at a job site.
As detectives searched Henderson’s home, Lake Havasu City Police officers found Henderson and took him into custody for questioning. According to police, Henderson panicked when officers arrived, and attempted to ask a coworker to hide his mobile phone before his arrest.
Under questioning, Henderson allegedly admitted to downloading sexually exploitative images of children, some possibly younger than 10.
Henderson was indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but pleaded guilty March 16 to two lesser counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. The sentencing range for each count of attempted exploitation will be five to 15 years in prison.
Sentencing was originally scheduled to take place April 15, but was postponed to June 8 due to Mohave County risk assessment specialists’ inability to meet with Henderson and determine what recommendation they may give for judgment in the case.
As of Tuesday, Henderson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
According to early statements by investigators in the case, none of the victims appeared to have been Lake Havasu City residents.
