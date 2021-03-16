A Lake Havasu City man accepted a plea agreement this week in a case allegedly involving thousands of images of child pornography. He now awaits sentencing on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
A plea agreement signed by defendant John C. Graves, 69, was submitted at a change of plea hearing on Monday in Mohave County Superior Court. Under the agreement, prosecutors dismissed 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, with Graves instead pleading guilty to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Under the agreement, Graves will face as much as 10 years in prison, supervised probation, and Graves will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Graves was indicted in November, following an investigation that began earlier last year. In May, investigators from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force allegedly learned that 35 images flagged as child pornography were downloaded by a Havasu resident. Havasu detectives obtained a warrant to obtain internet subscriber information matching the recipient’s IP address, and allegedly identified Graves as the recipient.
Investigators interviewed Graves at the Lake Havasu City Police Department in August, where the police report says he initially denied any knowledge of the alleged images. Police said Graves later admitted to downloading images of subjects he believed were of legal age, and only later learned that the images depicted underage females.
Detectives confiscated electronic devices from Graves’ home, the report said, and Graves willingly gave passcodes for those devices in cooperation with investigators.
According to the police report, a thumb drive found at Graves’ home contained more than 21,000 image files and 758 video files, almost all of which contained child pornography.
Graves remained free from custody as officers continued their investigation in the case. Graves was taken into custody this week, after his plea was submitted to the court. Graves will remain at Mohave County Jail until his April 12 judgment and sentencing hearing, after which he will be transferred to the custody of an Arizona state prison.
Graves’ wife of almost 50 years filed for a dissolution of their marriage in January.
