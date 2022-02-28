Jonathan Kroll

A Lake Havasu City man accused last year of slashing two victims with a box cutter has accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.

Jonathan Kroll, 33, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of aggravated assault. Under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, Kroll is expected to serve a 3.5-year prison sentence for the offense. He is next expected to appear for a judgment and sentencing hearing on March 28, in Mohave Superior Court.

The case began Aug. 28, when Kroll allegedly left two victims with multiple lacerations in attacks that were reported on the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive. Witnesses reported that Kroll slashed the victims with a box cutter, leaving a seven-inch gash across the neck of one of the victims, before fleeing the scene.

Kroll was leaving the area in his vehicle when responding Lake Havasu City Police officers arrived, and a chase allegedly ensued. The pursuit ended when Kroll lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over before coming to a stop. According to statements by police, Kroll exited his vehicle and attempted to run from the accident before he was apprehended.

At the time of Kroll’s arrest, he was serving a term of community supervision after his release from prison in 2020. That release came after serving six years of an eight-year sentence on charges of manslaughter.

Kroll’s previous manslaughter conviction was itself part of a previous plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. In that case, he was initially charged in 2013 with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the stabbing death of Havasu resident Brandon Bonnett.

When Kroll pleaded guilty to the offense in 2014, it was Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho who ruled on his sentence.

Camacho will again rule over Kroll’s judgment and sentencing hearing next month.

As of Monday, Kroll remained free from custody on $1,500 bond.

