A Lake Havasu City man is awaiting trial in municipal court this week after police say he drew a firearm inside a McCulloch Boulevard fitness center.
Peter J. Balas, 23, reportedly entered the gym while wearing sandals on May 31. His footwear was a violation of the gym’s policy, according to police, which required that tennis shoes or similar footwear be worn by patrons. According to the report, Balas changed into a pair of shoes, but laid his bag on the gym floor as he began his workout – another violation of the gym’s policy.
Police say Balas refused to leave when asked, and allegedly explained that he had a gun in his bag and did not want to leave the weapon unattended. Balas brought the handgun into view, the report said, and pointed the weapon upward as he allegedly hurled racial slurs at the employee.
According to the report, a witness contacted police dispatchers before Balas unsuccessfully attempted to grab his phone. Balas then left the building.
Officers allegedly found Balas that evening, in the area of Shorewood and Huntington Drives. According to the report, Balas gave permission for officers to search his vehicle for the weapon, which he allegedly described as a BB gun.
According to the report, the firearm was located – a replica Glock handgun, with only a magazine filled with BB pellets to show the weapon was not genuine. Balas was arrested at the scene on felony charges of weapons misconduct. Those charges were later reduced by Mohave County prosecutors to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and issuing threats.
His case has since been transferred to the Lake Havasu City Prosecutor’s Office.
