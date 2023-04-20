A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week as he awaits trial on felony charges in connection to an alleged stabbing incident.
Cristobal M. Contreras, 32, was indicted earlier this year on two counts of aggravated assault, after he allegedly stabbed one man and cut another during an altercation that took place on the 200 block of Saguaro Drive. He was arraigned for the offense in a Feb. 2 hearing, and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference in the case on Thursday.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the scene of the incident in the early morning of Jan. 21, after receiving reports that a stabbing had taken place.
According to police, the victim was conscious and breathing after being stabbed in his ribcage when officers arrived. Another victim at the scene suffered a visible cut to his hand.
According to alleged witness statements, Contreras and the victims were socializing at a local bar earlier that evening with Contreras’ ex-girlfriend, before returning to the 200 block of Saguaro Drive. After Contreras and the alleged victims arrived at the location, police say fight occurred at the home between Contreras and the victim, when the stabbing reportedly occurred.
The second victim allegedly attempted to intercede, at which time Contreras allegedly cut one of his knuckles before leaving the scene.
First responders transported the stabbing victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Patrol officers searched for the suspect for nearly an hour after the incident took place, and ultimately found Contreras near a business complex on the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Officers positively identified Contreras at the location, and arrested him at gunpoint.
According to the police report, officers observed dried blood on Contreras hands, a cut on his index finger and a possible swollen lip.
As of Thursday, Contreras remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
