A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court next week as he awaits trial on felony charges in connection to an alleged stabbing incident.

Cristobal M. Contreras, 32, was indicted earlier this year on two counts of aggravated assault, after he allegedly stabbed one man and cut another during an altercation that took place on the 200 block of Saguaro Drive. He was arraigned for the offense in a Feb. 2 hearing, and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference in the case on Thursday.

