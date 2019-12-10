A Lake Havasu City man accused of drawing his gun during a fight at a Maricopa Avenue bar is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week on felony assault and weapons misconduct charges.
Officers responded to the business on Oct. 6, after receiving reports of a fight inside. When officers arrived, a witness allegedly approached them and said that one of the involved parties, a man identified as 36-year-old Jake C. Jesser, was armed. The witness allegedly identified Jesser, who was standing near his vehicle in the bar’s parking lot, and officers approached him with their weapons drawn.
According to the report, Jesser surrendered himself into officers’ custody at the scene. Officers did not find a firearm while searching Jesser, but they did find a knife and an empty holster on his belt, according to police. The firearm allegedly belonging to Jesser was later found by officers in a nearby bush.
Police questioned witnesses at the bar, who allegedly said Jesser had been attempting to start a fight with another man at the bar until the two were separated and Jesser left. According to the report, however, Jesser returned to the bar after the initial altercation, drew a gun from his holster and pointed it at the alleged victim’s face. Witnesses allegedly told police Jesser threatened to shoot the victim before the two were separated once more.
Jesser was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. According to the report, police believe Jesser’s girlfriend may have instigated the incident by telling Jesser that the victim may have inappropriately touched her before the initial confrontation. It was a statement not corroborated by any of the witnesses present, according to police.
Jesser was arraigned Nov. 7, and is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference Dec. 13.
