A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in court next month on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and first degree trespassing after an encounter with police at the home of his ex-wife.
According to court records, 37-year-old Adam T. Wanner was arrested in February on charges related to a head-on traffic collision, in which impairment was believed to have been a factor. Released without bond, police say Wanner traveled to the home of his ex-wife on Oct. 17, where he entered a locked portion of the residence without the victim’s knowledge or permission.
According to the report, a neighbor contacted police when he or she saw Wanner enter the victim’s back yard, dressed in a pair of board shorts. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found Wanner inside the victim’s garage and ordered him to exit with his hands raised. When Officers Charles Trescher and Larry Allen received no response, they entered. Although
Wanner was not immediately visible to the officers, the report said, they ultimately found him hiding behind a refrigerator at the rear of the garage.
Allen told Wanner that he was under arrest, the report said, and ordered Wanner to show them his hands. According to police, Wanner initially refused to comply with officers’ demands, and refused to raise his hands. He later stepped from behind the refrigerator, but refused officers’ commands to get on the ground. As the officers approached, the report said, Wanner clenched his fists.
Trescher and Allen forced Wanner to the ground, and Wanner allegedly resisted. Allen struck Wanner’s face several times as Wanner struggled, the report said, until Wanner was successfully restrained and escorted to the officers’ waiting patrol vehicle.
According to the report, Wanner refused to enter the vehicle, continuing to struggle with officers, and threw a kick at Trescher.
Trescher struck Wanner several times to his knees before he complied, and entered the vehicle.
When Wanner surrendered himself into the officers’ custody, paramedics were asked to treat the injuries he suffered while allegedly struggling with police.
Wanner was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was allegedly noncompliant with all medical staff. According to the report, Wanner complained of pain in his ribs, and police brutality.
Wanner was later transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly refused to allow officers to document his injuries or photograph them.
Wanner remains in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. He was arraigned Nov. 4, and pleaded not guilty. Wanner is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for Jan. 6 pre-trial conference.
