A Lake Havasu City man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators allegedly found 35 images of digital child pornography in his home earlier this year. He will be arraigned later this month in Mohave Superior Court.
Investigators of the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force allegedly found that 35 images flagged as child pornography were allegedly downloaded by a Lake Havasu City resident on May 20. Investigators contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and detectives obtained a warrant to obtain Internet subscriber information matching the recipient’s IP address. That recipient was identified earlier this year as 68-year-old John Graves.
Detectives traveled to Graves’ home on Aug. 5 with a search warrant, and interviewed Graves in the case at the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
According to the police report, Graves initially denied knowledge of any child pornography being downloaded via his Internet connection. Police say Graves later told investigators he downloaded images believing the subjects were of legal age, and only later determined that the images depicted underage females.
Graves allegedly indicated that he would not answer further questions without the presence of a lawyer.
According to the police report, Graves’ mobile phone was confiscated by detectives and electronic devices were taken from his home as evidence in the case. Police say Graves willingly gave passcodes for his electronic devices in cooperation with investigators.
Police say a thumb drive found at Graves’ home contained more than 21,000 image files and 758 video files – almost all of which contained child pornography, the report said.
Graves remained free from custody as the case remained active, according to a statement by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray this week. Investigators began their analysis of the evidence collected at Graves’ home, and submitted the case to Mohave County prosecutors for review in late August.
Prosecutors filed an indictment in the case last month, and Graves is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Dec. 17 for arraignment.
