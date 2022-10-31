Fontes

A Lake Havasu City man is set to appear for arraignment next this week in Mohave Superior Court, on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Jason J. Fontes, 44, was indicted Thursday in Mohave Superior Court on the charge of attempted murder, as well as felony counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, child abuse and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. He is now scheduled to appear on Thursday for an arraignment hearing.

