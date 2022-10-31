A Lake Havasu City man is set to appear for arraignment next this week in Mohave Superior Court, on charges of attempted second-degree murder.
Jason J. Fontes, 44, was indicted Thursday in Mohave Superior Court on the charge of attempted murder, as well as felony counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence, child abuse and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. He is now scheduled to appear on Thursday for an arraignment hearing.
Initial statements by police indicated that he was involved in an Oct. 20 domestic violence incident, at the 1100 block of Catalina Drive. According to the felony indictment, Fontes is accused of intentionally attempting to cause the death of the victim, identified in court records as “T.S.,” with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident, under circumstances that may have posed harm to a child at the scene.
As of Monday, a full report of the incident by the Lake Havasu City Police Department was not yet publicly available.
According to Mohave Superior Court records, Fontes has been subject to numerous orders of protection by his ex-spouse, from whom he was divorced in 2013. Accusations in those cases included the possible purchase of marijuana while his children were present, at least one incident in which Fontes may have thrown a head of lettuce at one of his children; and alleged threats heard by one of his children in which Fontes may have threatened to kill his ex-spouse in a case involving the Arizona Department of Child Services. The most recent of those orders of protection was filed by Fontes’ ex-spouse in 2017.
Prosecutors could not comment as of this week on the identity of the victim in the present accusation of attempted second-degree murder.
