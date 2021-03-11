A Lake Havasu City man accused of sexually assaulting a minor will be arraigned this week in Mohave Superior Court.
Allen J. Munoz, 31, was arrested Feb. 24 after an investigation by Lake Havasu City Police detectives into six reported incidents that allegedly took place in December.
Munoz was indicted March 4 on six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual conduct with a minor. The felony indictment details six separate incidents, allegedly taking place at locations on Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Drive, against a single victim. Prosecutors say the incidents occurred Dec. 3 through Jan. 23, during which Munoz allegedly engaged in non-consensual sex with the victim.
Munoz is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court March 11 for arraignment, and will be represented by Kingman attorney Virginia Crews, of the Law Offices of Shawn B. Hamp.
As of Wednesday morning, Munoz remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
