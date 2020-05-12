A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court this month on felony charges of forgery.
The crime was reported April 17, when 33-year-old Jesse J. Raitano reportedly stole a check belonging to his housemate, wrote the check to himself and cashed it for $100.
Police were unable to find Raitano until April 19, when the victim allegedly contacted police to report Raitano was asleep in a boat that was parked in his garage. Officers arrived at the scene and woke Raitano, before placing him under arrest.
Raitano was released from custody April 27 on $5,000 bond, and he is scheduled to appear for arraignment May 26.
