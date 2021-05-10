A Lake Havasu City man remains free on bond after a nonfatal stabbing incident, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court this week for his arraignment.
Jamin Easton, 37, was indicted in April on two counts of aggravated assault after he was accused of stabbing the victim with a pocket knife. The incident took place April 24, when Easton was at an address in the 1900 block of West Acoma Boulevard.
Police say Easton and the victim were friends, and had been drinking alcohol throughout the evening. According to alleged statements by the victim, he and Easton had been at the home of an acquaintance when Easton “caused a scene.” Easton and the victim left the residence, and the two men argued.
According to the police report, the argument escalated until Easton stabbed the victim in his shoulder. Area surveillance footage appeared to show Easton fleeing the scene of the stabbing immediately afterward.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to the report, officers found Easton beneath a van parked in an Acoma Boulevard parking lot.
Multiple officers confronted Easton with weapons drawn, and took him into custody on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
According to statements by the victim as well as Arizona Supreme Court records, Easton was previously convicted in a 2013 stabbing case in Lake Havasu City, for which Easton served four years in an Arizona state prison. Corrections records show that during his sentence, Easton was found guilty of engaging in multiple fights with inmates, one count of assaulting an inmate and one count of attempting to commit a “Class A” felony while in custody.
Prior to his release from prison, Easton was held under maximum security, and classified as a “highest” threat-level inmate.
Easton was released Thursday from custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.