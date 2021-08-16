A Lake Havasu City man could be sentenced this week, six years after he was charged in a fatal motor vehicle accident.
Tyler Sugamele, 27, is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Friday for sentencing in the case of a fatal accident that took place more than six years ago. After multiple delays and as many as 11 continuances, Sugamele could face one year in jail and as much as four years of probation under an agreement signed last month with Mohave County prosecutors.
Sugamele initially faced charges of manslaughter and DUI in May 2015, when prosecutors said he drove while under the influence of marijuana. According to initial reports by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Sugamele ran a red light at Acoma and South Palo Verde boulevards, resulting in a five-vehicle accident at the intersection. That accident ultimately led to the death of 63-year-old Havasu resident John Ryan and his dog.
Friends and family of Ryan expressed outrage last month upon learning of Sugamele’s plea agreement. If accepted by Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen this week, Ryan is expected to serve one year and as much as four years of probation on charges of negligent homicide and endangerment.
But attorney Joey Hamby, of Phoenix-based DM Cantor Law Firm, says the years have added perspective to the case. According to statements by Hamby last month, Sugamele may have been driving while under the influence of marijuana, but it may ultimately have been a vehicle malfunction – common to Sugamele’s model of Ford F-150 pickup truck – that caused the fatal accident.
Hamby long argued that Sugamele’s vehicle accelerated beyond his control as he approached the scene of the accident six years ago. The result was a five-vehicle accident that ultimately led to Ryan’s death. In 2018, a similar incident was reported in the Kingman Daily Miner, when a 71-year-old woman’s Ford F-150 truck had a similar malfunction, accelerating up to speeds of more than 60 miles per hour before crashing into a Kingman residence.
In Sugamele’s case, court-appointed experts agreed such a malfunction was likely to have occurred.
“After reviewing the findings of an expert for the prosecution, and an expert for the defense, the parties acknowledge that although a vehicle malfunction took place, Tyler could have reacted differently to try to avoid this horrible tragedy.”
Details of the case, and an alleged lapse in protocol by Lake Havasu City Police officers in their investigation of the accident, only complicated matters further, according to Sugamele’s attorney.
Hamby requested a mental competency evaluation for Sugamele in July 2017. Sugamele was interviewed and assessed by multiple mental health experts, who submitted a sealed report to the court in January 2018. Sugamele at the time was deemed incompetent to stand trial – unable to understand the charges against him. Those experts indicated that Sugamele could be restored to competency, however, requiring several more months of treatment before Sugamele’s case could proceed.
The case was also stalled when evidence and testimony gathered by investigating Lake Havasu City Police officers was called into question in 2018.
According to statements by Hamby, police failed to follow procedure in Sugamele’s case. Sugamele was initially questioned while lying injured after the accident had taken place, at which time he allegedly admitted to imbibing an illicit substance prior to driving, Hamby said.
Sugamele was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries after the accident, where Hamby says officers arrived and told a nurse to take a sample of Sugamele’s blood for testing.
”There was no indication that he was impaired, and no field sobriety tests were administered,” Hamby said. “When they took his blood, they didn’t ask for (Sugamele’s) consent, nor did they get a warrant. They just walked in and took it.”
Although prosecutors say a blood test showed Sugamele to have been under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident, those results were dismissed by the court due to how that blood sample was allegedly obtained.
“Tyler Sugamele and his family have tremendous sorrow for the death of Mr. Ryan,” Hamby said Wednesday. “The last six years have been a nightmare for them and for Ryan’s family. After six years of litigation and multiple attempts to resolve this matter, the prosecution and defense were able to reach an agreement. Tyler and his family are trying to move forward and rebuild their lives. They hope and pray that the Ryan family can find some peace and closure.”
