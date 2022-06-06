A Lake Havasu City man accused in the murder of Phoenix resident Stacy Hakes could face a maximum of 25 years in prison this week at a scheduled sentencing hearing.
Brian W. Robinson, 37, is expected to appear in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho on Friday. Robinson, who was accused of fatally shooting Hakes at the home of an alleged accomplice, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in December.
This week’s sentencing hearing follows a continuance requested by Robinson’s defense counsel in March, who sought testimony from mitigation specialists to aid their client.
Robinson was one of three defendants initially charged with first-degree murder in the case, and investigators say he was the party directly responsible for Hakes’ death.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Hakes was seen by witnesses at a local bar with Robinson and co-defendants Adeline Rea, 33, and Ramon Canas, 45, prior to his death. According to alleged witness statements, Robinson engaged in a confrontation with Hakes at the business, and was heard saying that he would kill Hakes.
On early Easter morning, police say that Canas, who had prior felony convictions, furnished Robinson with a firearm; and Rea provided Robinson with transportation to the driveway of her Sunfield Drive, where the shooting would take place. According to police, Hakes was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at the location when Robinson approached, and fired a fatal gunshot through the vehicle’s window.
Eight days after the incident, Lake Havasu City Police investigators arrested Rea and Canas on charges of first-degree murder. Police issued a statewide search for Robinson last April, when investigators believed Robinson to be in the Tucson area. The search for Robinson ended on April 14, when he surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in Kingman.
Rea and Canas each accepted plea agreements in the case last year, and were sentenced on lesser felony counts of facilitating first-degree murder.
Mohave County prosecutors have said they will seek the maximum sentence against Robinson this week.
