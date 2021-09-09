A Lake Havasu City man entered the Lake Havasu City Police Department this week, and allegedly confessed to attempting to solicit underage girls for sexual activity.
Christopher M. Thomas, 38, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated attempt to lure a minor for sexual exploitation. According to police, Thomas entered the police department and turned himself in. Police say that Thomas confessed to sending explicit texts and pictures to girls as young as 14 years old.
Thomas allegedly provided officers with his cell phone text messages, to corroborate his statements. Detectives served a search warrant at Thomas’ home, where his personal electronics were seized. The hard drives of those devices were still being examined as of Thursday, and the case remains under investigation. According to police, further charges may be filed, pending the results of a computer analysis.
The Arizona Department of Child Services was notified of the incident, and no other law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
