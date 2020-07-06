While resisting arrest for disorderly conduct, a white Lake Havasu City man accused officers of kneeling on his head, using a racial slur to compare the struggle to recent police brutality incidents.
Cody D. Mortensen, 36, of Havasu, was involved in a verbal altercation with another man on the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard around 9 p.m. June 20, according to the police report.
Mortensen was asked to leave a business after attempting to start a fight with the other male, whom he recognized from a previous incident, the report said.
He also said he would fight any officers that responded if anyone called the police. Mortensen did not appear to be intoxicated, the report added.
A responding officer attempted to gain control of Mortensen, and the struggle brought both to the ground, according to police. A second responding officer arrived to assist, according to police reports.
Mortensen was lying on his stomach with one arm under control by officers and the other tucked underneath him, the report said. One officer placed his knee on Mortensen’s upper back, between the shoulder blade area, the report stated. While attempting to gain control of the second arm, Mortensen continued to resist.
“Get your knee out of my head!” Mortensen repeatedly yelled, according to the report. The officer replied to say his knee was not on his head.
“I can’t breathe (expletive). The same thing you do with the (racial expletive),” Mortensen then reportedly yelled.
Officers were able to gain control of Mortensen after he repeatedly slammed his own face into the pavement and was inspected for injuries. He was transported to the Lake Havasu City jail.
