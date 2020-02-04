A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly found as a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Acoma Boulevard. According to police, Jeremiah J. Finazzo, 40, had been wanted on five counts of failure to appear in court since August.
According to police records, Finazzo was scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Consolidated Court on charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and shoplifting.
As of Monday, Finazzo remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1,500 bond, according to jail records.
— Today’s News-Herald
