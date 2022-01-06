A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on felony weapons charges.
Craig A. Harrington, 29, was arrested Dec. 25, on charges related to reports of gunfire in the area of Standard Wash. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 for arraignment in his case on charges of misconduct with a weapon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Standard Wash on Christmas, after receiving initial reports of gunshots. Responding deputies arrived at the scene, where they allegedly saw several people walking through the area with flashlights.
As deputies approached, they saw a black SUV leaving the area. Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Harrington. Harrington was accompanied by fellow Havasu resident Harold E. Hoggins, 50. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a black rifle case within the vehicle, as well as several paper targets that had been shot prior to deputies’ arrival.
Both men had prior felony convictions, the report said, and they were taken into custody at the scene. Deputies further searched the vehicle, finding two AR-15 rifles, a .22-calibur rifle, a 9mm handgun, a .380 handgun; as well as ammunition, gloves and ear protection.
When questioned by deputies, Harrington and Hoggins both allegedly denied ownership of the weapons.
Harrington was indicted Dec. 30 on felony weapons misconduct charges. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has submitted similar charges against Hoggins. As of Thursday, no indictment had yet been filed against Hoggins in Mohave Superior Court.
