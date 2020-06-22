A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony DUI charges Saturday, one month after his driver’s license was suspended for a previous DUI charge in California.
According to police, patrol officers watched as 28-year-old Stefano Montino failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of State Route 95 and Kiowa Boulevard early Saturday morning. Officers stopped Montino’s vehicle at the scene, the report said, where they learned Montino’s license had been suspended May 20.
Police say the odor of alcohol was present in Montino’s vehicle, and Montino was asked to exit his vehicle. According to the report, Montino appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, and he was asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests. Montino was allegedly unable to complete those tests, and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
A search of Montino’s pockets yielded a vape pen containing THC, the report said, and officers reported finding several opened alcohol containers in his vehicle.
Montino was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath for testing. Officers obtained a warrant to draw his blood to test his possible level of intoxication.
Montino has been charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated DUI.
