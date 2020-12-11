Chris Boyd looks forward to decorating his house with numerous lights every year for Christmas, his favorite holiday. This year, he wasn’t able to put up lights and other festive decorations after being hospitalized for covid-19, but his family stepped in and helped decorate the house in his vision.
“I thought I’ll be lucky just to do even half of what I usually do because of how bad I was,” Boyd said. “My family was like, ‘You’ve never gone a year without decorating the house’ and they wanted to take care of it for me this year. So my parents, my brother-in-law, niece and nephew all came over and volunteered to put everything up for me and I would sit out there in the front patio and tell them how to put it the way I would.”
Boyd tested positive for covid-19 in late October and has since been to the hospital three different times due to complications from the virus. Boyd started to feel better after being sick for almost four weeks, but he was hospitalized after not being able to catch his breath. He was in the hospital for four days after blood clots were found in his lungs and legs.
“Doctors (and nurses) took good care of me,” Boyd said. “I’ve been keeping in contact with my doctors because of how sick I’ve been. I’m still trying to find out how to feel better soon.”
Boyd said he might need surgery to dissolve the blood clots. He added that he has a hard time bending over and has trouble breathing since he started having complications from the virus.
Once Boyd’s family were done decorating, the house and front yard were decked out with an abundance of lights. The house is located at 2773 Inverness Drive and its part of the Havasu Christmas Tree Lane, which brings visitors to Boyd’s house every year.
“I enjoy decorating,” Boyd said. “Not just for me, but for the community and for my family.”
He adds a couple of new decorations every holiday season including putting up new reindeers and a polar bear fishing for this year’s set up. Most of the front yard of his home is covered in white lights to make it look like snow.
He calls this year’s decorations the “Winterness on Inverness.”
The house is lit from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for anyone who is interested in seeing the decorations.
1. Holly and Colin Landis
2309 Jacob Row
2. Chris Boyd
2773 Inverness Dr.
6 p.m. till 10 p.m.
“Winterness on Inverness”
3. Chrystine Perez
2810 Arabian Dr
A toddlers Christmas
4. John and Sandy’s Place
3050 Tripoli Dr
Another Merry Christmas
5. Carol Ferrell
3683 Tiller Pl
Cross street Kiowa Blvd.
6. Dan and Marcia
3820 Fortune Dr
6:10pm -11:30pm
Cross Street Kiowa Blvd S.
7. 3580 Yucca Drive
8. Jill Osgood
617 Desert View Dr
Life size Santa, sleigh & reindeer delivering packages as the Grinch peaks over the fence!
9. Melissa Simpson
2341 San Juan Dr
Santa’s Helpers
10. Harvey Family
2086 Sandwood Dr
11. Kate McCullough
549 Gem Ln
12. Salomon Home
2194 Palo Verde Blvd S.
13. Dave and Betty Ruffini
2701 N. Cisco Drive
14. Albert and Tracie Lopez
3156 Kiowa Blvd S
15. Tim and Beverly Fix
21 Southwester Ln
Merry Christmas from the Fix’s
16. 2970 S. Cisco Drive
Theme: Jesus is the reason for the season
17. Kristen Quiles
2874 Cisco Dr S
Winter Wonderland
18. Sheryl Elsey
3116 Daytona Ave
6pm- when it gets light out
“Repurposed Christmas”
19. Ed & Dawnyelle
3165 Daytona Ave.
20. Victoria & Josh Reeves
3233 Daytona Ave.
21. The Baughmans and Dales
3265 N. McCulloch Blvd.
22. Todd Hardy
3396 Monte Carlo Ave
Bass Fishing Santa Christmas Cats Lots of Lights
23. Donna and Dallas
3550 Bali Dr.
5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
“Merry Christmas”
24. Doug Mason
3581 El Rey Ln
Over 18,000 lights and decorations, live Christmas music on the Allen Theater Organ. 7 days before Christmas.
25. Kurt Schmoll
3565 S. Jamaica Blvd.
Best decked-out bachelor pad
26. Jaymie Lowry
3625 Swordfish Dr.
Lights are viewable between 5:30 to 10 p.m.
“A Griswold Christmas”
27. The Kunzes
3554 Pelican Dr.
Lights are on from dusk til dawn. Theme: Wonderland
28. 3470 La Mesa Dr
29. David Jones
3055 Ranchero Dr.
Jones Family Musical
Christmas Lights
30. 3545 Whitecap Ct.
20 Christmas trees for 2020.
31. Aiden Kurth
3681 Bluegrass Drive
32. Trudy Thorsen
3923 Bear Drive
Christmas lights are on from dusk until 11 p.m.
33. 561 Aloha Drive
The Noels’ handmade Christmas
Carousel, Ferris wheel and many more!
34. Rob and Julie Allen
3904 Chemehuevi Blvd.
Lights will be on: 5:45 p.m. –
2 a.m. North Pole
35. The Stutler Family
780 Pueblo Drive
36. 3535 Winston Dr
37. Wolfe Family
2990 Saddleback Dr.
Christmas lights are on from dusk until 11 p.m.
38. 2716 Saratoga Ave.
Display includes blinking lights on the balcony, a white light cactus, green and red lights on tall palms.
39. Merrilyn Thompson
2579 Bahia Hermosa
Major cross street Acoma and Saratoga
40. 2300 Green Dr
41. Stevenson Family
2108 Daytona Pl.
“Desert Wonderland”
42. 211 Greentree Dr.
Christmas lights, inflatables, and lasers.
43. Pounders Family
2037 Chip Drive
44. Julie Northern
2199 Oliver Lane
“Have Yourself a Merry Christmas”
45. Tiffany and Jeremy Har
2931 Southwind Ave.
46. Marc and Nancy
2870 Pony Drive
6 to 10 p.m.
“Christmas Sparkle”
47. Rick and Julie
2891 Pony Drive
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
“Ride for Christmas”
48. Jodi Krehmeier
710 Thunderbolt Ave.
49. The Craigs
3285 Broken Arrow Drive
6 to 10 p.m.
50. 3419 Hassayampa Dr
It’s a laser Christmas
51. Wes Harris and Marcia Richards
3730 Brave Dr.
Trees and Deer
52. Tria Belcourt
3948 Trotwood Dr.
Lights on from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
53. D+D Andrews
4240 Comstock Dr
Santa’s Dream
54. 3421 Oro Grande Blvd
55. 3115 Cotati Dr
Grandpa and Grandma’s Christmas display
56. Gall family
3150 Baylor Dr.
“Christmas Bliss on Baylor”
57. LONDON BRIDGE & THE ENGLISH VILLAGE
“I just appreciate all the help my family did for me this year. I’m used to doing it every year. I look forward to it and it just felt weird to not be out there doing any of it.”
