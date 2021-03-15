The mass vaccination event planned in Lake Havasu city this week is all booked up.
But don’t fret. There’s another event planned in four weeks.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley announced at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the county is looking to hold another mass vaccination event in Lake Havasu City in four weeks.
The first vaccination event is happening this Wednesday in partnership with Safeway. According to Burley, 500 Havasu residents will receive their first dose of the vaccine throughout the day at fire station 2 located on Kiowa Blvd.
There are no more appointments available for Wednesday’s event, but Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway said openings could be possible if there are cancellations.
“There are always cancellations, but I doubt that there will be many,” Galloway said.
As part of her report to the Board, Burley also announced that Mohave County will be receiving an additional 800 doses of the vaccine on top of the county’s weekly allocated 8,000 doses.
The extra 800 doses comes from another jurisdiction that didn’t use all of its allocation.
Arizona crossed a major milestone Monday in regards to the state’s vaccination efforts. The governor’s office announced that 2.5 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the state.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has administered 48,372 doses of that 2.5 million.
Since noon last Friday, 69 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Mohave County and there was one new death from a previously reported case.
Of the 69 new cases, 24 are from Lake Havasu City, 26 are from Bullhead City and 16 were from Kingman. The last three new cases were found in North County Service Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.