Lake Havasu access has been well-debated throughout the community as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise. Some call for the lake’s closure, while others emphasize its importance as an outlet for outdoor recreation — but Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy settled it Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the ability to close the lake,” he said in a video released Tuesday night. “Lake Havasu is a federal waterway, and the mayor does not have the authority to close down or shut down the lake.”
As far as boat ramps go, most of them are under the jurisdiction of Arizona State Parks.
“With the governor’s executive order, it leaves outdoor recreation open, and they’re taking that guidance from the governor’s office and intend to leave state parks open throughout the state, including Lake Havasu City,” Sheehy said. “So it doesn’t make sense to close down one or two launch ramps when all of the other launch ramps will be open, because if we do that, we would just be pushing more people into smaller spaces and that would defy the social distancing that we’re asking everybody to do.”
Arizona State Parks & Trails released a statement Wednesday encouraging visitors to stay home. "Arizona's State Parks, like Lake Havasu and Alamo Lake, are the source of unforgettable memories for visitors," he wrote in a post shared on Facebook. "During the Covid 19 pandemic, new memories and experiences can wait. Please put your travel plans on hold and plan to visit your favorite state parks when the risk has been reduced."
The city’s message to visitors — and residents — remains the same: stay home and don’t panic.
“Many of our surrounding states also have stay-at-home orders, and I urge you to please follow your stay home orders,” he said. “Now is not the time to travel, now is the time to stay home. And for our citizens, it’s also the time to stay home. We know the way to slow the spread of the virus is to social distance and limit exposure and contact.”
I'm sorry, but this is called "lip service." Mayor Sheehy never even asked the governor to shut the ramps down. Do you think people around here are stupid? Had you voiced your concerns to Governor Ducey, more than likely he would've listened to you. You didn't do that but try to come across that you did. Shame on you!
