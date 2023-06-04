Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy is suing national podcast host Stew Peters for defamation, after the host of the Stew Peters Show made several disparaging comments about Sheehy during a segment published on Sept. 23, 2022 – including calling Sheehy a “pedophile.”
The episode in question featured an interview with Havasu resident Karen Vanderjagt about the Arizona Pride Tour’s Feb. 4 drag show that – at that time – was still a few months away. Vanderjagt had been one of several residents who protested AZ Pride Tour’s plans to allow kids younger than 18 to attend the show if they are accompanied by an adult.
Sheehy reportedly received multiple death threats in the days and weeks following the podcast’s release.
Sheehy is being represented in the lawsuit by Phoenix-based law firm Snell & Wilmer. Peters is represented by Phoenix-based attorney Timothy A. La Sota. The lawsuit has been filed in Mohave County Superior Court, and assigned to Judge Kenneth L. Gregory.
Gregory is currently considering a motion to dismiss from Peters’ on the basis that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case.
“Originally I tried to reach an amicable agreement but … Stew Peters vehemently declined and doubled down on his accusations,” Sheehy said about his decision to file the lawsuit. “His solution was for me to attempt to disprove the heinous accusations on his social platform, and not the courts. So it really left me no other option or means to have this false content removed but to file the lawsuit.”
How it got here
Sheehy’s suit is focused on the comments Peters made specifically about him, rather than general comments about drag shows or Arizona Pride Tour’s show in Havasu. The lawsuit says that Peters acknowledged during the segment that he didn’t “know if [Sheehy] is a pedophile or not,” but quickly followed up that admission by stating “Obviously [Sheehy] wants to sit back in the corner [of the drag show] and get off on little kids being in the presence of freak shows that are exposing themselves in Lake Havasu, Arizona.”
During the segment Vanderjagt was non-committal about Peters’ assertion that Sheehy is a pedophile. She later stated in a letter to the editor published by Today’s News-Herald that she was not expecting her conversation with Peters to go down that path, and said she didn’t agree with it.
The lawsuit states that Peters responded to Vanderjagt on the show by doubling down on the accusation, and citing “circumstantial evidence.”
The only “evidence” he mentioned during the segment included the fact that Sheehy is the general manager of the London Bridge Resort, where the drag show was held, and his errant belief that Sheehy is also the owner of the resort – which is not accurate.
During the show, Peters put up contact information for every Lake Havasu City Councilmember, but he singled out Sheehy. He closed the segment by showing multiple pictures of Sheehy while repeatedly calling him a creep – among other things. Peters then put Sheehy’s phone number and email on the screen before telling viewers “you know what to do.”
The lawsuit states that Sheehy received multiple death threats following the show in September. The suit references a message from the pseudonym “The Grumpy Tiki” that says “you will be executed via military tribunal shortly.” It also cites an email from a “Kimbarlee Pearson” that stated in all capital letters that “just like Pedo Joe, FBI, DOJ and all other Marxist/Nazi trannies & child abusers we will expose, put on trial & either lock up at Gitmo or exterminate!”
Sheehy also received a voicemail following the segment that included several colorful insults before ending with “you should be [expletive deleted] shot on sight.”
On Oct. 27, 2022 Snell & Wilmer sent a cease and desist letter to both Stew Peters and Red Voice Media. Red Voice Media, which also had published the Sept. 23 episode of the Stew Peters Show in its own website from Sept. 30 through Dec. 5. But Sheehy has since voluntarily dropped Red Voice Media from the suit.
The cease and desist letter demanded that Peters stop spreading the defamatory statements, remove the offending segment from all websites that he or his agents have control over, and to state – in writing – that there has never been any evidence or basis to accuse Sheehy of being a pedophile or of engaging in inappropriate behavior around or related to children.
Peters declined to do any of those things in his response – also dated Oct. 27. In his response, Peters said he believes “it is not obviously false that Cal Sheehy has pedofilic (sic) proclivities.” He went on to say that “I did not make the claim that he is a pedophile (sic). I stated that it is my opinion that he is a pedophile (sic).”
Peters then invited Sheehy to come on his show.
“As an elected official, I’m prone to people criticizing me,” Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald on Friday. “That’s not the issue. It’s the false allegations that bring harm to me and my family that are an area that we just can’t stand for. That is why we needed to proceed in this manner. I would have loved to resolve it through just removing the content and going on our way, but that just wasn’t an option.”
Defamation and false light
The lawsuit includes two counts that allege Peters’ statements during the show amount to defamation and false light.
In order to prove defamation, Sheehy must show that Peters made false and defamatory statements that “cause disrepute, contempt, ridicule, or impeached the character” of Sheehy.
The lawsuit also claims that Sheehy was defamed in his private capacity as manager of the London Bridge Resort, rather than in his role as mayor. In the cease and desist letter, Snell & Wilmer argue that a defamation claim would hold Sheehy as a private figure, rather than a public figure as he would be in his role as mayor. That distinction is important because a private figure must only show negligence in publishing a defamatory statement, while a public figure must prove the higher standard that the defamatory statements were made “with reckless disregard for the truth.”
No ruling has been made yet regarding Sheehy’s status as a private or public figure for this lawsuit.
In order for the false light claim to be successful, Sheehy will have to show that Peters placed him in a false light that would be highly offensive to a reasonable person, and that Peters either knew, or acted with “reckless disregard as to the falsity of the publicized matter and the false light in which the other would be placed.”
The lawsuit seeks the removal and de-publication of the Sept. 23, 2022 podcast segment in question, and injunction against similar defamatory statements in the future. The suit also seeks general and special compensatory damages, punitive and exemplary damages, and reasonable attorney’s fees.
Battle over jurisdiction
The lawsuit was filed in Mohave County Superior Court in February, and Peters’ lawyer filed a motion to dismiss in March claiming lack of jurisdiction.
In support of the motion to dismiss, La Sota argued that Peters lives in Minnesota, and his comments were directed at his nationwide audience rather than any specific person. As such, La Sota claims, the State of Arizona has no jurisdiction over Peters. La Sota also argued that Sheehy’s complaint does not plead facts sufficient to show that Mohave Superior Court has personal jurisdiction over Peters.
In response to that motion, Sheehy’s attorney Eric H. Spencer with Snell and Wilmer, argued that Peters’ broadcast explicitly referred to Havasu, the State of Arizona, and the London Bridge Resort – and that Peters specifically directed his viewers to contact Sheehy. Spencer claims Peters marshaled his viewers in Arizona against Sheehy, and that Havasu was the focal point of Peters’ statement.
“Having instructed his followers to harass Cal Sheehy in Arizona, and in making Lake Havasu City the unmistakable focal point of the Sept. 30, 2022 broadcast, Peters can hardly be surprised he has now been sued in Arizona court,” Spencer said. “The facts and the law support personal jurisdiction here, and the court should accordingly deny Peters’ motion.”
Both sides presented their oral arguments on the motion to dismiss during a hearing on May 17. The court has taken the matter under advisement, and Gregory will issue a written ruling on whether or not the Mohave County Superior Court has jurisdiction to hear the case.
During that hearing both parties were also directed to continue working towards filing a joint pretrial statement, and a trial scheduling order within the next 40 days – so that the proceedings are not delayed while he considered the motion.
Sheehy says he believes that they have a strong case that the suit was filed in the correct jurisdiction. He said he will have to confer with his lawyers about next steps, if the case is dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction.
Legal funds
Sheehy and Peters are both seeking donations to help them cover their respective legal costs associated with the case.
In a Twitter post on May 17, Peters asks his followers to “help us continue to battle degenerates like Cal by donating to our legal fund.” The post also includes a 5 minute clip of the Stew Peters Show with Peters discussing the lawsuit with La Sota. In that video Peters states that he made the original segment because it was his “civic duty” to “warn the public about plans to hold a satanic, child-friendly drag show in Lake Havasu, Arizona.”
Later in the clip Peters claims he was trying to defend the people of Lake Havasu City, “and to make them aware about this thing that was apparently secretly going on, on a property that has something to do personally with the mayor of Lake Havasu. And for that we are being sued.”
Peters’ fundraising page on givesendgo.com was started at least three months ago, and has raised a total of $11,469. The page shows a goal of raising $35,000 per month.
Sheehy’s fundraising page on donorbox.com was also set up several months ago, and has raised $1,903.75 so far with a stated goal of $70,000.
“I’m grateful for the support I have received in our community as I continue to fight these false accusations,” Sheehy said. “These are the types of situations that are trying to tear us apart, so I can’t just sit by and watch it happen. The legal fund was set up to help offset the large expense of having to go through this process. Again, this wasn’t my first choice. My first choice was to just have this content taken down, and that just wasn’t an option from the other party.”
