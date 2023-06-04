Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy is suing national podcast host Stew Peters for defamation, after the host of the Stew Peters Show made several disparaging comments about Sheehy during a segment published on Sept. 23, 2022 – including calling Sheehy a “pedophile.”

The episode in question featured an interview with Havasu resident Karen Vanderjagt about the Arizona Pride Tour’s Feb. 4 drag show that – at that time – was still a few months away. Vanderjagt had been one of several residents who protested AZ Pride Tour’s plans to allow kids younger than 18 to attend the show if they are accompanied by an adult.

