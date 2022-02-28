The race for the Lake Havasu City Mayor’s Office has another potential challenger, bringing the total number of people seeking the position up to three.
Alfred De La Rosa Jr., who works at BJ’s Cabana Bar as a cook, has expressed his interest in running for mayor in the 2022 elections by picking up a candidate packet from city hall. He is the third Havasu citizen to express interest in running as incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy and potential challenger Frankie Lyons have both previously picked up candidate packets.
The race for mayor is now just as packed as the one for a seat on the City Council, which has had nine potential candidates pull papers for the three seats up for election. In the council election, incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan are all seeking re-election. David Diaz, Mark Curry, Nicholas Verdone, Ed Lynch, R. Morgan Braden, and Tammi A. Dukes have also picked up candidate packets from the city clerk.
Although picking up a candidate packet – commonly called “pulling papers” – signals a citizen’s interest in running for elected office, it does not ensure that they will appear on the ballot during the Aug. 2 primary election. The packets include all the forms and petitions necessary to be placed on the ballot – including a petition that requires between 645 and 1,289 signatures. Completed packets must be returned between March 7 and April 4 in order for the prospective candidate to appear on the ballot.
Candidate packets are still available to pick up at the City Clerk’s Office at city hall Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
