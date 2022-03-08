The Havasu Memorial Walkway has grown again this week, as the public works department installed the latest round of bricks in the English Village heading north from the London Bridge. The Havasu Freedom Foundation will be hosting the official unveiling ceremony for the new sections on Saturday.
The main theme on Saturday will be “Healthcare Heroes,” honoring people in the medical profession.
“We thought it would be a good idea to honor those folks, especially after the last two years and the pandemic, to give them a little special recognition,” said Gary Meyers with the Havasu Freedom Foundation. “Havasu Regional Medical Center has a banner row of bricks that will be unveiled on Saturday, along with several of the doctor’s names and people who have helped out.”
Meyers said the new section focusing on healthcare professionals are the 29th through 32nd sections of brick that have been installed so far. But he said the unveiling will also include a lot of backfill with new bricks honoring Havasu pioneers, first responders, and lots of military veterans.
Meyer said several of the existing bricks have been rearranged a little as well, in order to honor requests from those who would like their bricks to be placed together.
“We had to move some bricks around from previous bricklayings in order to get husbands next to wives and military buddies together,” Meyers said. “That took a little extra time, but it was well worth it, because everybody who wanted to be together on the walkway is together.”
Meyers said there will also be a special brick that is part of the unveiling ceremony, courtesy of the local Marine Corps League.
“It was kind of unexpected, but well deserved,” Meyers said of the special brick. “The Marine Corps League got together and bought a special brick for the 13 armed forces who died leaving Afghanistan last August in that terrible incident.”
The Havasu Memorial Walkway will also unveil the latest history stone on Saturday. The stone, which will eventually be one of 76 history stones along the walkway, honors the Second Continental Congress. Lake Havasu High School student Laci Towner won the essay contest for the history stone.
The ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday starting with the Marine Corps League’s color guard and a flag folding ceremony. Speakers are expected to include Congressman Paul Gosar, Mayor Cal Sheehy, HRMC CEO Mike Patterson, HRMC Chief Medical Officer Michael Rosen, and Floyd Hamilton will speak about the Havasu pioneers.
The ceremony will conclude with the unveiling of the history stone, as Towner reads her winning essay about the Second Continental Congress.
“We started laying bricks in 2008,” Meyers said. “The objective, of course, was to beautify and enhance the walkway in the channel area and eventually cross the Freedom Bridge. We keep joking, ‘We will cross that bridge when we get to it.’”
