As a second generation Mexican American, Guadalupe Cuarao showcases her artwork to the community in which she was born. Despite being a native of Lake Havasu City, Cuarao shares that her experiences growing up in a predominantly white town often resulted in shaming and bullying from her peers.
Confusion riddled Cuarao’s mind during her upbringing and left the budding artist feeling lost when it came to her identity as a Mexican American. Now, at 21 years old, Cuarao has drawn artistic inspiration from her father, Matias Cuarao, and uncle, Juan Cuarao, to highlight her own creative style.
Describing her art style as Chicano surrealism and realism, Cuarao continues to develop upon her artistic talent that was formed during her childhood.
“Now that I’m older, and know what I know, I carry my Mexican and Indigenous pride as my ancestors would want me to, and express that through what I know most – art,” Cuarao continued.
This past Christmas, Cuarao noticed an influx of customers at her retail job wanting to purchase Christmas-themed cards. After informing customers of the cards being out-of-stock, Cuarao says they would often leave disappointed.
The demand for Christmas cards initiated by the customers led Cuarao to create an alternative option for interested buyers. Using her background as an artist, Cuarao posed a question on social media to find residents who were in need of Christmas cards.
By offering her own selection of handmade cards, Cuarao was able to supply several residents with custom orders, sending out a total of 24 Christmas cards. The base price for a stack of cards was $10, whether or not a customer wanted to buy more or less, Cuarao says.
“I take pride in my work, but I grew up being extremely humble,” Cuarao said. “I’ve always loved sharing my art and seeing the joy it brought to people, the money wasn’t ever my focus.”
The handmade cards donned renditions of mistletoe, holiday stockings, holly and simplistic Christmas trees. Cuarao states the medium she mostly works with is acrylic paint but has also used watercolor, markers and colored pencils.
By sharing her art with the community, Cuarao was able to fill a local need that she came across through her place of employment.
“Spreading love and joy through art is such a beautiful experience,” Cuarao said. “It’s my passion. If anyone likes my art style, I’m always available for commission and help with projects.”
(5) comments
This otherwise inspirational and informative article is spoiled by the victimhood theme in the first paragraph.
To be inspirational it helps to have something to overcome, which she did, in a positive and beautiful way.
Nice - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Robert - That’s what you got from this article? What are you afraid of, becoming a minority?
[batman] You are way out in leftist field with your usual left leaning accusations. [thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.