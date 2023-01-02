As a second generation Mexican American, Guadalupe Cuarao showcases her artwork to the community in which she was born. Despite being a native of Lake Havasu City, Cuarao shares that her experiences growing up in a predominantly white town often resulted in shaming and bullying from her peers.

Confusion riddled Cuarao’s mind during her upbringing and left the budding artist feeling lost when it came to her identity as a Mexican American. Now, at 21 years old, Cuarao has drawn artistic inspiration from her father, Matias Cuarao, and uncle, Juan Cuarao, to highlight her own creative style.

2
2
0
0
0

Tags

(5) comments

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

This otherwise inspirational and informative article is spoiled by the victimhood theme in the first paragraph.

Report Add Reply
Nice Try

To be inspirational it helps to have something to overcome, which she did, in a positive and beautiful way.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Nice - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Robert - That’s what you got from this article? What are you afraid of, becoming a minority?

Report Add Reply
NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

[batman] You are way out in leftist field with your usual left leaning accusations. [thumbdown]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.