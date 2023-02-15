Havasu Minions going to Worlds Robotic Competition

Members of the Mighty Minions, September Schwaner, Ashlynn King, Jaxon Stello, Cash Pritz-Hurt, Mackenzie Smith, Eli Aston, Camila Cuevas, Alexis Kroschel and Noah Smith smile for the camera Tuesday.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City’s Minions are going international.

At Tuesday night’s eventful city council meeting the Oro Grande Classical Academy Mighty Minions led the pledge of allegiance and received a city proclamation declaring Feb. 14 as Mighty Minions Day. The STEM elementary level robotics team placed third at the First Lego League state competition in January and will compete in the Worlds competition.

